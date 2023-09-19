Mild, sunny Tuesday, warmer temperatures later

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be slightly warmer and sunnier than yesterday, and no rain is expected as well. Warmer temperatures are expected later this week. Find out the details in the video above!

A high-pressure system is pushing through the eastern US today and will linger throughout the next few days, bringing dry, stable air into West Virginia. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with scattered clouds and no chance of rain. Winds will be light, with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s, thanks to a cool air mass flowing in from the northwest. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with a small chance of patchy fog. Winds will be light, with lows in the upper-40s to low-50s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds and highs in the mid-70s, around average for late September.

Thursday and Friday will be warmer still, as the high-pressure system pushes towards the northeastern US, lifting warmer air from the southeast into our region and resulting in mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s. Over the weekend, a low-pressure system will lift up the East Coast, bringing moisture into West Virginia. This will mean mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of isolated to scattered showers, especially in the mountain counties. Most of the rain will be east of West Virginia, however. The first half of next week will generally be partly cloudy, with highs in the 70s and a slight chance of rain. There is uncertainty with the forecast for this weekend and next week, however, so we’re watching carefully. In short, the last few days of astronomical summer (which ends on September 23rd) will bring average temperatures and sunshine.

Today: Fog during the morning hours, transitioning to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. High: 71.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 49.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High: 77.

Thursday: Sunny skies. High: 80.

