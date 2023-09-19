Morgantown’s Bobby Powell commits to VMI

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, Morgantown’s Bobby Powell (CB/RB) announced his commitment to the Virginia Military Institute via his Twitter.

Powell, a 5′ 10″, 170 pound senior, has played a big role in the 3-0 start to the season for Morgantown.

He and the Mohigans have their next game this Friday at Buckhannon-Upshur, with kickoff scheduled for 7 PM.

