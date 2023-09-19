Police searching for missing woman last seen in Clarksburg

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Harrison County are searching for a woman who was last seen last week.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Amy Sue Cain was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12 in Clarksburg and reported missing on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Cain is currently listed in NCIC, or National Crime Information Center, as a missing person, according to the HCSO.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Flanagan by email or at 304-423-7732.

