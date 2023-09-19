Scorecard shows West Virginia students not meeting expectations

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s Balanced Scorecard results for the 2022-23 school year show that students are not meeting expectations.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education, which issues the Balanced Scorecard, students are very rarely meeting or exceeding standards in anything.

Below are the categories and whether or not elementary and middle school students are meeting those standards:

Elementary/Middle Schools Academic Achievement Academic Achievement Academic Progress Academic Progress English Learners Student Success Student Success English Language Arts Mathematics English Language Arts Mathematics English Learner Progress Attendance Behavior All Elementary Schools Partially Meets Standard Partially Meets Standard Meets Standard Partially Meets Standard Does Not Meet Standard Does Not Meet Standard Exceeds Standard All Middle Schools Partially Meets Standard Does Not Meet Standard Partially Meets Standard Partially Meets Standard Does Not Meet Standard Does Not Meet Standard Meets Standard

Below are the categories and whether or not high school students are meeting those standards:

High Schools Academic Achievement Academic Achievement Graduation Rate/Cohort Graduation Rate/Cohort English Learners Student Success Student Success Student Success English Language Arts Mathematics 4 Year 5 Year English Learner Progress Attendance On-Track to Graduation Post-Secondary Achievement All High Schools Partially Meets Standard Does Not Meet Standard Meets Standard Meets Standard Does Not Meet Standard Does Not Meet Standard Partially Meets Standard Partially Meets Standard

Of the 22 categories that encompass almost the entire student population, just four meet the standard. Only one, elementary student behavior, actually exceeds the standard.

According to the WVDE, none of the data points meet their annual target.

Click here for a full breakdown of the West Virginia Balanced Scorecard.

