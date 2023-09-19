Scorecard shows West Virginia students not meeting expectations

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s Balanced Scorecard results for the 2022-23 school year show that students are not meeting expectations.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education, which issues the Balanced Scorecard, students are very rarely meeting or exceeding standards in anything.

Below are the categories and whether or not elementary and middle school students are meeting those standards:

Elementary/Middle SchoolsAcademic AchievementAcademic AchievementAcademic ProgressAcademic ProgressEnglish LearnersStudent SuccessStudent Success
English Language ArtsMathematicsEnglish Language ArtsMathematicsEnglish Learner ProgressAttendanceBehavior
All Elementary SchoolsPartially Meets StandardPartially Meets StandardMeets StandardPartially Meets StandardDoes Not Meet StandardDoes Not Meet StandardExceeds Standard
All Middle SchoolsPartially Meets StandardDoes Not Meet StandardPartially Meets StandardPartially Meets StandardDoes Not Meet StandardDoes Not Meet StandardMeets Standard

Below are the categories and whether or not high school students are meeting those standards:

High SchoolsAcademic AchievementAcademic AchievementGraduation Rate/CohortGraduation Rate/CohortEnglish LearnersStudent SuccessStudent SuccessStudent Success
English Language ArtsMathematics4 Year5 YearEnglish Learner ProgressAttendanceOn-Track to GraduationPost-Secondary Achievement
All High SchoolsPartially Meets StandardDoes Not Meet StandardMeets StandardMeets StandardDoes Not Meet StandardDoes Not Meet StandardPartially Meets StandardPartially Meets Standard

Of the 22 categories that encompass almost the entire student population, just four meet the standard. Only one, elementary student behavior, actually exceeds the standard.

According to the WVDE, none of the data points meet their annual target.

Click here for a full breakdown of the West Virginia Balanced Scorecard.

