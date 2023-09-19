Shred Day returning to Bridgeport

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s annual “Shred Day” is returning, but it won’t be in October like it has been in the past.

Bridgeport Community Development Director Andrea Kerr said the popular city-sponsored event will be moving to Saturday, Sept. 30 this year.

It will be in the parking lot of the Bridgeport Police Department, located at the Bridgeport Municipal Complex on Main Street, from 9 a.m. until noon.

“We have typically held the event in October, but the schedule between the company doing the shredding and the city’s schedule did not work out,” said Kerr. “That led us to this date, which we think will still suit residents looking to shred documents.”

Although the name of the company that handles Shred Day has changed to Stericycle, the purpose of the event remains the same.

“Residents can bring any sensitive paper documents that they would like to have shredded securely,” said Kerr. “We do it annually because we still generally fill up the truck.”

Kerr wants residents to know that once the truck is filled, the event is over.

“The past few years we have made it to noon,” said Kerr. “We also know the truck has been almost full every time, even when we make it to noon so for those who desperately need items shredded it’s important to get there earlier as opposed to later.”

The event is first come, first serve. There will also be city staff and volunteers on hand to assist.

“If you do not want to, you do not have to get out of your vehicle,” said Kerr.

Kerr said she anticipates that, along with several members of city staff, there will be assistance from the Bridgeport Juniorettes, which is a Bridgeport Middle School civic club that assists and does good deeds in the community. She also anticipates some members of Bridgeport Public Works and City Council to help.

