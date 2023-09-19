Virginia Crites Reynolds, 83 of Webster Springs, passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023 at her home after a short illness. She was born February 8, 1940 in Webster Springs to the late Brewster Burley and Bertie Jane Brooks Crites. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Amond D. Reynolds, Jr.; son Jefferson D. “Jeff” Reynolds; brothers Arnett, Elmer, Mansel, Bobby, and Jimmy Crites; and sisters Jaunita Westfall and Bonnie Jo Crites. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Rebecca J. Reynolds; sisters Shirley Reynolds and Edith M. Armentrout; niece and nephew, Heather and Robert Westfall; and special friend Barbara Satterfield. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Craigsville Cemetery with Pastor Bud Cochran officiating. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Reynolds family.

