Young Eagles Day returning to Morgantown Municipal Airport

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Young Eagles Day will be returning to Morgantown Municipal Airport later this month.

The event, in which MGW and local members of the Experimental Aircraft Association Inc., or EAA, will provide free airplane rides to children ages 8-17 with parent or guardian consent, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event allows local pilots of the EAA to share their passion for flying and expose the next generation of kids to careers in aviation and the wonders of science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM.

During each attendees flight, they will be able to see a variety of Morgantown landmarks including Mountaineer Field and the WVU Coliseum. Participants will also be able to hear how airplanes function, analyze aeronautical charts and inspect equipment both inside and outside of the plane.

“By introducing kids to the aviation field at a young age, it piques their interest, and they can begin to take advantage of the opportunities that are available to them,” said Richard Judy, Young Eagles coordinator. “From pilots to mechanics, air traffic controllers and management, all of the roles are equally important, and we are always looking to lead future generations to this career path.”

This event free to the public but it is recommended to register online prior to the event in order to skip standing in line on the day of the event.

On the day of the event, participants are asked to check in at the terminal building near the baggage claim area and beside the rental car agencies.

For more information, or in case of questionable weather, contact the organizers via email.

