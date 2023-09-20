Apartment fire places school on lockdown, shuts down road

MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to an apartment fire in Marion County Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the fire along Camden Ave., or Route 19, near Monongah Middle School in Monongah at around 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

Officials say the roadway is shut down as of 2:50 p.m.

Additionally, 911 officials say Monongah Middle School is on lockdown because of the fire, adding that buses cannot run right now.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to 911 officials.

5 News has a reporter heading to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

