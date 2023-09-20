Businesses closing, opening, relocating, expanding at Meadowbrook Mall

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Major changes are on the horizon at Meadowbrook Mall.

Among the changes are a business moving and opening under a new name, another business relocating, and one business that will be expanding.

According to Joe Bell, the corporate communications director for Cafaro Company, which owns Meadowbrook Mall, said Finish Line will be shutting its doors after nearly 31 years in the mall.

Although the exact closing date is unknown, Bell says Finish Line will be relocating as a JD Sports to where G.O.A.L., or Gaming On All Levels, and Tru South were located.

“JD Sports has owned Finish Line for many years,” said Bell. “They have been converting Finish Line stores into JD Sports and this is one of the next ones.”

An official from JD Sports says this will be the first JD Sports location in West Virginia. It will be located between American Eagle Outfitters and T-Mobile and near the mall’s other retail sports store, Hibbett Sports.

Bell says the space Finish Line is vacating will be filled by CP Gifts, which is currently located across from Old Navy.

As for the current CP Gifts space, Bell says Shoe Department will be expanding into the space.

“Shoe Department, which has a substantial presence already, is expanding into the space that will be vacated there,” said Bell.

Shoe Department is located directly beside the current CP Gifts space.

All of this is in addition to Boscov’s coming to the mall. Its Grand Opening Weekend is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Oct. 5.

