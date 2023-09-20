Clarksburg Mission’s Lou Ortenzio announces retirement

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Executive Director of the Clarksburg Mission has announced his retirement.

Lou Ortenzio has been with the Clarksburg Mission since 2009 and has served as Executive Director since 2019.

“At first, I assumed that this ministry would be a lot like working for a social service organization, but it is so much more. It is a sacred calling,” Ortenzio said. “It involves deep relationships among staff, residents, and the wider community.”

Prior to his work at the Clarksburg Mission, Ortenzio was a doctor for more than 25 years before he lost his medical license in 2006 for fraudulent prescribing after developing a personal addiction to pain medication.

Ortenzio has now been clean for almost 20 years.

During his tenure at the Clarksburg Mission, Ortenzio has been at the forefront of important improvements and changes, including adding two sober living homes to the ministry in 2017 and leading the ministry through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, Ortenzio represented the Clarksburg Mission at the CNN Town Hall: America Addicted with Anderson Cooper.

When he retires, Ortenzio plans to spend more time with his wife, Donetta, and his family while continuing to be an active member of the Clarksburg community.

Mission Board President, Jarrod Marozzi, reflected on Ortenzio’s steadfast commitment to the organization and its vision of helping those in need.

“We are so grateful for Lou Ortenzio’s service to the Clarksburg Mission and to the community that we love. His selfless example is an inspiration, and we are blessed to know Lou as a friend, mentor, and hero,” Marozzi said. “We are comforted knowing Lou will continue serving alongside us in the future and wish him the best in retirement.”

Ortenzio’s retirement will officially take effect on Monday, Oct. 2.

Desi Underwood, currently the assistant director at the Clarksburg Mission, will be appointed as interim director.

