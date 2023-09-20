Escaped inmate spotted in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - An inmate that escaped a work crew in Elkins on Friday has been spotted in Upshur County.

On Friday, authorities said Denver Bennett escaped from a work crew at the Mountain State Forest Festival Building near Bluegrass Park in Elkins.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Inmate escapes work crew in Elkins

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says Bennett was last seen on Tuesday in the Childers Run area of Upshur County in the Facebook post below.

Authorities say to be vigilant and to watch for Bennett wearing the red shirt and blue jeans seen above.

Anyone who sees someone matching the description is asked to call 304-472-0553.

