Escaped inmate spotted in Upshur County

Denver Bennett
Denver Bennett(Facebook: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - An inmate that escaped a work crew in Elkins on Friday has been spotted in Upshur County.

On Friday, authorities said Denver Bennett escaped from a work crew at the Mountain State Forest Festival Building near Bluegrass Park in Elkins.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Inmate escapes work crew in Elkins

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says Bennett was last seen on Tuesday in the Childers Run area of Upshur County in the Facebook post below.

Authorities say to be vigilant and to watch for Bennett wearing the red shirt and blue jeans seen above.

Anyone who sees someone matching the description is asked to call 304-472-0553.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Preston County fire
FILE PHOTO of West Fairmont Middle School
Marion Co. teacher suspended for inappropriate physical force against special education student
Amy Sue Cain
UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Clarksburg found safe
Liberty Mountaineers Football - WDTV Sports
Harrison County BOE schedules special meeting, will discuss consolidating Liberty High School
Jackknifed tractor trailer shuts down Mon County road

Latest News

Nicholas E. Littleton
WVSP searching for man who escaped from cruiser in Harrison County
Elks Association Drug Awareness Program
Harrison County Elks Association Begins Drug Awareness Program Tour
Drug Awareness Program
1-800-GAMBLER connects people with resources.
A free hotline offers resources for people struggling with gambling addiction