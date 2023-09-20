Glenville State releases homecoming schedule

Glenville State University
Glenville State University(Glenville State University)
Sep. 20, 2023
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University has released their plans for this year’s homecoming.

Homecoming has been scheduled for the week of Oct. 9 and culminates on Oct. 14.

Officials say there are a number of events planned throughout the week for students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends.

The main event scheduled for Oct. 14 will kick off at 10 a.m. with the Homecoming Parade in downtown Glenville.

Lots at Morris Stadium will then open for tailgating at 11 a.m.

Then, kickoff between the Glenville State Pioneers and the Wheeling University Cardinals is at 1:30 p.m.

This year, the school is honoring members of Glenville State’s 1973 and 1993 national runner-up football teams.

