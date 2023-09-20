Greenbrier County Little League football team supports injured player following hospitalization

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT
RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - One Little League football team is showing that they are a family on and off the field after their teammate was rushed to the hospital earlier this week.

During a game on Sunday, varsity player Skylar Powers, 11, took a hard hit, which resulted in her being taken off the field in an ambulance.

“It was kind of like what’s wrong,” Raiders player Dalton Brown said of the aftermath of the accident. “What’s happening and what’s going on? Why is there an ambulance being called, and really what’s happening?”

What doctors first thought was a fractured spine that would require surgery, has turned out to be a few dislocated ribs and a spine compression. While this is better news for Powers, it hasn’t stopped her teammates from supporting her as she recovers.

The running back was able to go home but with no sign of when she can return to the field.

“If we don’t have her, we probably wouldn’t be a team without her, cause she’s our sister, and without her we really wouldn’t- we would never be able to play again...” explained Josh Baker.

“I mean, I’m excited for her to get back on the field and for us to get a victory again,” added Tyler Martin.

The Ronceverte Raiders Little League is for players ages four to 11. This means a majority of the members of the varsity team have been playing together for years. The league’s president, Kristen Tincher, tells WVVA that seeing the team come together for a player in need is heartwarming.

“When they merge and they become a family, that’s when they really become a team,” she shared. “They become tight. They protect each other. Their player ability improves. When they hit that level and they have switched from just being teammates to brothers and sisters, they really get into it, and that’s when all their potential starts shining through.”

As for Powers, she may be off the field for now, but she says that’s not going to stop her from rooting for the Raiders.

“I’m coming to all the games and practices and just gonna be on the sidelines...They’ve been a lot of support, and I love them for that.”

Powers has a follow-up appointment with her doctors on Monday, September 25. There, they will make a recovery plan to get her back on the field as safely as possible.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

