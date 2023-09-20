Harrison County Commission moves to new Government Service Building

By John Blashke
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Commission is now holding its meetings in the new Government Service Building.

The county commission is one of the first offices to make the official move out of the courthouse.

Services like the assessor, bookkeepers, and tax office will be making the move as well in the near future.

The County Administrator Laura Pysz-Laulis says they’re still working out some minor details, but is excited for everyone to use the new building.

“This week I mean it was a really good commission meeting, everyone you could hear and so as we’re getting in here, we’re working out the bugs and everything, if you look around it’s such a gorgeous building and we’re slowly migrating everyone coming over from the courthouse to this facility,” said Pysz-Laulis.

Legal services such as the courts, county prosecutor, and circuit clerk will be remaining at the courthouse.

