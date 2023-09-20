Harrison County Elks Association Begins Drug Awareness Program Tour

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

The Elks Association of Harrison County hosted a community forum for drug awareness Tuesday.

One main conversation topic was how to steer kids away from drugs and toward a bigger purpose.

“The schools put forth effort with band, or chess clubs. Anything that can interest a young person, its our job as parents to get those children involved.” Says Joe Corcoglioniti, a community member.

Educating students on drug awareness can be challenging.

But Ray Lozano uses his background in comedy to bridge the gap.

“It’s like coming to a comedy show with great drug and alcohol information.” Said Lozano.

For over 30 years Ray has spoke in front of students about the dangers of drugs and he is currently touring schools around the state to do just that.

He says his reward comes from the student engagement.

“Started this program for Middle School and Highschool students because it was kind of niche and I like speaking to this group. I like speaking to adults but this group, its just fun to be a little bit goofy and bring up some of those old memories of me being a kid. Then just watching the lightbulb go off in their head is just a real reward to me.” Says Lozano.

With Ray’s style of teaching the youth, he says the response from students has been great.

Allowing students to feel more comfortable and making serious topics easier to understand.

“Kids walk away happy, it brings down the defense that they have because it a bunch of funny stuff and then I hit them with a real strong point. So the response is fantastic, I do about 450 presentations a year.” Said Ray.

