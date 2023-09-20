Liberty High School Counselor is this week’s Excellence in Education

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Abigail Hughes is just in her first year as the counselor at Liberty High School. After spending some time at Morgantown High School in the past, Hughes is ready to make an impact on the students here at Liberty. When you’re working beside a great staff like Liberty has, the pressures of your first year seem to dwindle away.

“It’s been so great all of the staff especially the two principals Mr. Harrod and Mr. Mazza have mad the school such a positive and uplifting environment. Working here and being apart of the community has been one of the best experiences.”

Although Hughes is trying to give her students the best experiences when they walk into her office, the actual reward she get’s is helping her students strive for the next step in life.

" I work with juniors and seniors primarily so being able to work with these students and get them ready for college or the workforce has been a reward, but everyday has been completely different. So, being able to rely on the principal, is my other counselor, jeff has been super helpful.”

Even though planning the next step can be challenging, when you have the mountaineer family behind you their support continues even after you walk the stage.

" One thing I’ve realized being at liberty is this school is like a family, the staff here is incredibly passionate about this school and helping our students be successful. I hope that I can be a positive role model for all of my students and they can lean on me for support, even after they graduate from liberty.”

