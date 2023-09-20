NCWV celebrates 2nd Annual Girl’s Aviation Day

By Kajah Watkins
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia is celebrating the 2nd Annual Girls’ Aviation Day on September 23rd.

Girls of all ages will have the chance to learn about aviation during this event hosted at Pierpont Aviation Technology.

Cynthia Rodina, the aviation management instructor at the National Aerospace Education Center loves this event; she says it is her chance to share all of her knowledge with the younger generation of women.

“Introducing them into it and seeing if they get curious about it, get interested in it,” Rodina said. “It’s great. The questions they ask? I just enjoy it, I love it. It’s always fun.”

Aviation jobs are in high demand and this event will encourage women to flourish in the world of aviation technology. Dr. Brad Gilbert, the director of Pierpont Aviation Technology said this year you can expect even more from the event!

“Last year we had a really good turnout, this year we are going to have more of the companies providing representation and talking to the young ladies about the careers.”

This event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The NAEC encourages everyone to come out and hopefully start their careers in aviation.

For more information about this event click here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Preston County fire
FILE PHOTO of West Fairmont Middle School
Marion Co. teacher suspended for inappropriate physical force against special education student
Nicholas E. Littleton
UPDATE: Man who escaped from cruiser captured, troopers say
Liberty Mountaineers Football - WDTV Sports
Harrison County BOE schedules special meeting, will discuss consolidating Liberty High School
Amy Sue Cain
UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Clarksburg found safe

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | September 20, 2023
Pierpont Aviation Technology hosting 2nd Girls Aviation Day
Pierpont Aviation Technology hosting 2nd Girls Aviation Day
LIBERTY HS CBURG
Parents worried about future of Liberty High School
Parents concerned over future of Liberty High School, possible consolidation