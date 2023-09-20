Parents worried about future of Liberty High School

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Board of Education is holding a meeting Thursday evening to discuss potential plans for local schools.

Several parents are worried about the future of Liberty High School in Clarksburg -- with some taking to Facebook and using the hashtag #SaveLiberty.

A special meeting is taking place Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Harrison County Board of Education building in downtown Clarksburg.

The meeting will be looking at data collected over the past year that Harrison County Superintendent Dora Stutler says looks at efficiency.

Stutler says there will be no action taken at this meeting.

“Thursdays meeting is to kind of look at all of that -- look at our facilities and what we need to do moving forward,” said Stutler. “When you mention consolidation, it does cause heartache, but regardless of what we need to do and whatever the plan is -- we’re going to look at that in its entirety and do what’s right for the county and what’s right for the staff and students.”

The meeting is open for public comment, but delegations to speak must be submitted no later than 4:45 that evening.

Comments on a 5 News Facebook post about the meeting below showed people both for and against potential consolidation.

Stutler says Harrison County has five high schools where most other counties this size only have 2 or 3.

She also says enrollment is going down and that it’s getting harder to find staff to fill positions.

“When you have multiple schools and multiple elementary schools and you can’t find certified people -- often times if you have fewer facilities it just makes common sense that you’re able to staff these facilities with certified teachers and they’ll be able to see that information tomorrow too at the meeting on how many open positions we have,” said Stutler.

Stutler says the goal of this meeting is transparency and any potential plans or timelines would be determined at a later date if the board chooses to move forward.

