Paul Forrest Cathell, 90, a hardworking and humble man of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023. Paul was born on July 21, 1933 to James and Edna Cathell in Etam, West Virginia, where he grew up with his younger sister Joyce Cramer (Rex). Paul later joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in White Sands, NM. Paul married the love of his life, Charlotte Hendershot, on September 5, 1959, at Community Presbyterian Church, Arthurdale, WV. Paul and Charlotte originally moved to Clarksburg and then settled down in Bridgeport in 1965 in the home they still occupy. Paul dedicated his working days to Union Carbide Corporation and fathering his two children, Janice and Jeffrey. His family remembers fondly the summer vacations they took together each year. If he wasn’t taking care of his 100-acre family farm, working on his coin collection, or reading about U.S. history, you could find Paul in his workshop or garden. Paul was a passionate and skillful woodworker, and he found much joy in crafting furniture for his family. He was also an avid gardener and enjoyed the daily activity of cultivating his homegrown vegetables throughout the seasons, gifting them to his family and neighbors, and eating them in his wife’s recipes. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his four-wheeler, and taking daily walks. Paul and Charlotte set a lifetime goal of traveling to as many states as they could together. They made it to 49 out of 50, Paul’s favorite being Alaska. Paul was a long-time member of Bridgeport United Methodist Church and enjoyed volunteering as an usher. Throughout his life, Paul dedicated countless afternoons and evenings to attending his wife’s, children’s, and grandchildren’s extracurricular activities and sporting events. Paul is survived by his beautiful wife of 64 years, Charlotte; loving children, Janice Spicer (Frederick) and Jeffrey Cathell; dedicated grandchildren, Jaqueline Spicer, Matthew Spicer, and Emma Cathell (Steven); newborn great-grandson, Wesley; and nieces, Kim Wolfe, Kim Huffman (Roger), and Karen Cramer. His memory will live on for generations through his woodworking pieces as well as his lessons about prioritizing health and family, being punctual, and valuing the dollar. Friends will be received at Bridgeport United Methodist Church, 251 Worthington Drive, Bridgeport, on Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., where services will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 10 a.m., with Reverend Dr. Matthew Paugh and Reverend Jim Lang presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

