Potential for rain this weekend

Forecasting models are still in disagreement on how far east the rain will push.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A high pressure system is currently keeping West Virginia dry and will continue to do so through at least Friday. This high will be sliding off into the Atlantic, but still ridging into the US, which could keep us dry this weekend as a subtropical low rides up the East Coast. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Preston County fire
FILE PHOTO of West Fairmont Middle School
Marion Co. teacher suspended for inappropriate physical force against special education student
Nicholas E. Littleton
UPDATE: Man who escaped from cruiser captured, troopers say
Liberty Mountaineers Football - WDTV Sports
Harrison County BOE schedules special meeting, will discuss consolidating Liberty High School
Amy Sue Cain
UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Clarksburg found safe

Latest News

Futurecast showing conditions at 4 PM, September 20, 2023.
Warm Wednesday, slight chance of rain this weekend
next 3 days
Dry through at least Friday; rain potential this weekend
Expected highs for today, September 19, 2023.
Mild, sunny Tuesday, warmer temperatures later
next 3 days
Rain clears for remainder of work week, but may return Saturday/Sunday