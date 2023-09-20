Potential for rain this weekend
Forecasting models are still in disagreement on how far east the rain will push.
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A high pressure system is currently keeping West Virginia dry and will continue to do so through at least Friday. This high will be sliding off into the Atlantic, but still ridging into the US, which could keep us dry this weekend as a subtropical low rides up the East Coast. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
