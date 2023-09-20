Warm Wednesday, slight chance of rain this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be warmer and sunnier than the past few days, and the next few days will be warmer still. Then we may see some rain chances this weekend. Find out the details in the video above!

A high-pressure system will sit in the eastern US between today and Friday, bringing dry, stable air into West Virginia. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, with scattered clouds pushing in at times. Winds will be light, with highs in the mid-70s, slightly below average for mid-September. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with a few clouds and a slight chance of patchy fog. Winds will be light, with lows in the low-50s. Then we’re back in the upper-70s tomorrow afternoon, with light winds and partly sunny skies.

Friday will be similar to tomorrow, with highs in the upper-70s and mostly sunny skies. Then over the weekend, it will move into the Atlantic, allowing a low-pressure system to lift up the East Coast and bring moisture to the Mid-Atlantic States. This results in rain showers across the Mid-Atlantic region. Some of these showers may push into West Virginia over the weekend, especially in the mountains. There is uncertainty in the forecast, as this depends on how close the low-pressure system can get to West Virginia. So we’re watching carefully. Besides the rain chances, skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will only reach the low-70s. A high-pressure system in Canada may keep skies clear and temperatures in the low-70s for the first half of next week, with rain chances returning towards the middle of next week. In short, the rest of the workweek will be warm and sunny, and rain chances and mild temperatures may return to start the fall season.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. High: 74.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 79.

Friday: Partly sunny skies. High: 76.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.