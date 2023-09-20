William Roy “Bill” Post, 78, of Cowen, formerly of Webster Springs passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023 at JW Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Born August 13, 1945 in Ohio, he was the son of the late Goff Ulysses Smith and Merle Evans. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Macel Ruth Post; brother, Ernie Smith; sisters: Geraldine Adkins and Norma Kay Hamrick.

Bill was a member of Beaver Run Community Church. He was a skilled GM certified mechanic and had worked at Cool Motors. He was also an electrician and a retired coal miner. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Bill was an Army Veteran and an active member of the VFW Post #3738, The American Legion #62 and the Honor Guard.

Left to cherish his memory are his long-time companion, Susan Rose; children and step-children: Kimberly Workman (Tom Given) from Fenwick, Bill Post of Phillipi, Billy Carpenter (Sheila) of Webster Springs, Ira Carpenter of Upperglade, Gerald Rose, Jr. “Jay”(Amanda) of Bolair, Jody Rose of Webster Springs, Michelle Wilmoth (Daniel Fisher) of Webster Springs; grandchildren: Ashley and Amber Smith, Bon Workman, Jonathon and Randall Post, Brandon, Bobby, Billy, April, Ariana and Shaylynn Carpenter, Desirae Shrader, Lucas and Emma Rose, Sierra and Alexis Davis, Abigail Farley, Vivian DeBoard, Nicholas and Elias Fisher; several great-grandchildren; brothers: Kenny and Charles Smith; sister: Donna Pelfrey; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Services will be held 3pm, Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Martin officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Union Cemetery at Parcoal. Friends may join the family for visitation from 1pm-3pm prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with the expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Post family.

