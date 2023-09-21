1 injured in Morgantown shooting, police searching for suspect

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is searching for a suspect and one additional person after one person was injured in a shooting on Wednesday.

Officers with the MPD responded to a shots fired call in the 1900 block of Water St. in Morgantown at around 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a release from the MPD.

Authorities say the victim had gunshot wounds to his hand and back and was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital by EMS.

Witnesses on the scene provided a description of the suspect.

Police say witnesses described the suspect as a Black male with dreadlock-style hair wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt who was initially seen running on foot toward the downtown area.

The release says additional witnesses said the suspect was later seen leaving in a black sedan resembling a Volkswagen Jetta.

Witnesses also saw another person of interest who fled the area. He was described as a light-skinned Black male wearing an orange T-shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the MPD Detective Division at 304-284-7454.

