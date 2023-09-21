After best year in program history, Salem Baseball wants to go further - with the help of the community

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Salem Tigers Baseball team won 31 games last season and reached the United States Collegiate Athletic Association World Series for the first time.

Now, the Tigers are getting ready for 2024 and want to reach loftier goals - such as an NCAA D2 Regional appearance - but to get there, they’ll rely on the help and support from their community.

Salem is spending their offseason focused on building community relationships. Each week, the team spends time performing community service - such as cleaning, visiting schools, coaching clinics, and more - and has established what they call “Wednesday Night Lights”.

Every Wednesday, the team holds an intrasquad scrimmage, which is free for fans to attend. They also host a local youth baseball team each week, giving youth athletes the chance to practice and learn with college athletes.

See more about Salem’s offseason in the video above.

