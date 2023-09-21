Bond reduced for Princeton mother in baby fentanyl overdose case

Bond reduced for Princeton mother in baby fentanyl overdose case
By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Princeton, W.Va. (WVVA) - The mother charged in connection with an 8-month-old baby overdosing on fentanyl saw her bond reduced in Magistrate court Thursday in Mercer County.

Aspen Funk, 24, and her husband Justin Funk, 40, both of Princeton, were charged by the West Virginia State Police on September 10 with one count of child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury.

The mother waived her right for a preliminary hearing in Magistrate Kieth Compton’s court. The court granted a bond reduction because of waiving the hearing from $30, 000 cash/surety bond to $10,000 personal recognizance bond with conditions of home confinement.

As of this afternoon, Aspen Funk is still being held at Southern Regional Jail.

The 8-month-old is said to be in stable condition and still on the road to recovering, remaining under the care of Child Protective Services. Funk’s other two children are in their grandparent’s custody.

The child’s father, Justin Funk, will have a preliminary hearing and it is set for September 27.

