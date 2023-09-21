Concord University students get first hand experience of intermediate court of appeals

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Students at Concord University got to witness real court cases brought forth by the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals on Thursday. Oral arguments were made for two separate cases in front of students.

This is the first time the court has gone to a location outside of Charleston to hear oral arguments. The chief judge for the intermediate court of appeals says they’re trying to mirror what the supreme court of appeals has done in past visits to Marshall and West Virginia University.

“It’s a great experience. It’s good to interact with the students. We got a chance to come up here and meet with some classes last week to talk about what was going to happen in preparation. Just interacting with young students that have an interest in the law has been a thrill for us. I hope it encourages them to follow that potential career path,” said Chief Judge, Dan Greear.

Greear says he got to pick this stop at Concord University. He says he chose Concord because his son graduated from the school this past spring.

