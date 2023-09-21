Crash involving firetruck sends 4 to the hospital

3 firefighters injured
Four people, including three firefighters, were taken to the hospital after a crash on Corridor G in Kanawha County.
By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A firetruck was involved Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at Corridor G and Childress Road, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital, as well as a fourth person, according to the South Charleston Fire Chief Virgil White. He said one firefighter was trapped in the wreckage and had to be freed.

Heavy damage was reported. The extent of injuries involved is unavailable now.

Dispatchers say the firetruck rolled over.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. The northbound lanes of Corridor G are closed and are expected to be shut down for a few hours.

Details about what led up to the crash are unavailable now.

