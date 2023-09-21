Edge of Town Farmers Market prepares for fall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Edge of Town Farmers Market in Bridgeport is in the fall spirit, and ready to welcome the community back for the season.

“A farm, you work it so much and your family works it so much, you see that side,” owner of the market, Jason Poth said. “You don’t see the happy, the laughing. It’s nice to see that.”

Poth owns over 150 acres of property surrounding ‘The Edge of Town’. His family bought the farm and the land around it in 1912. Originally, it was a dairy farm, until Jason took over in 2004, shifting focus to produce and meat production. Poth says he’s happy to keep it a family business.

“It’s my family, everybody is chipping in,” Poth said. “My mother-in-law will ring you up, when she’s not here, my daughters here. My wife, you’ll see her here when she’s not working at the hospital. It’s nice to see other people bring their families in and enjoy it.”

Aside from the crops and cattle, Poth takes pride in the variety of fall activities available on his property, specifically, the corn maze that attracts thousands of visitors each season. Designed and created by Poth three years ago, the already challenging maze increased its difficulty level this season. Poth says the maze grew about a full acre in width. If that wasn’t intriguing enough, the maze doubles as a haunted attraction at night for the more daring guests. Farmer Poth says visiting the maze and market is a convenient way for families to spend time in autumn.

“It’s just a nice quick stop, it doesn’t have to be an all-day affair to stop in and enjoy it.”

The Edge of Town Farmers Market is located at 1165 Anmoore Road. To learn more about the hours of operation for the festivities and market, click here.

