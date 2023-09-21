First at 4 Forum: Autumn Wolfe and Carson Stone

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Autumn Wolfe and Carson Stone, the Buckwheat Festival’s Queen and King, joined First at 4 on Thursday.

They talked about being crowned queen and king of the Buckwheat Festival, what the pageant process consists of, and what it means to be crowned as royalty.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

