First at 4 Forum: Autumn Wolfe and Carson Stone

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Autumn Wolfe and Carson Stone, the Buckwheat Festival’s Queen and King, joined First at 4 on Thursday.

They talked about being crowned queen and king of the Buckwheat Festival, what the pageant process consists of, and what it means to be crowned as royalty.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

