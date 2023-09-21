Hearsmania is back and better in Weston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hearsemania is back and ready to roll throughout Weston. The three-day procession will take place at the Trans-Alleghany Lunatic Asylum, where visitors can expect to participate in different tours of the Asylum itself or even neighboring cemeteries.

Other attractions guest may enjoy include vendors, live music, a world record attempt, and even-a haunted house. Samantha Sayas is a secretary at the Asylum and is looking forward to contributing for the second year.

“This kicks off our october events, so Hearsemania. This is our second year hosting it our haunted house starts tomorrow and we have 3 flashlight tours that we offer as well. One called discard souls, chasing shadows and time and punishment. Last year was a pretty good turnout, I just started last year so it was my first time helping with the event. We had 65 cars and we had about 35 vendors”

According to the Asylum’s historic tour guide manager, Shelly Loudi; If you’re not quite into the scary themes the asylum still has plenty of options for you to choose from.

“We have a history tour that’s available during the daytime. It is all history, there is no paranormal in that, but there’s also have a daytime paranormal tour during the day. It goes out every hour or on even hours depending on the day. We also have 3 flashlight tours that are available this season. We have discarded souls which includes the womens auxiliary building, which isn’t included in most of our tours. We also have time and punishment, and chasing shadows I believe is the other one. And their all a combination of paranormal and history, so it’s a little bit of everything and their all-different tours.”

Speaking of history the Asylum itself has it’s own past that should make visitors a little on edge, when going on tours.

“It had patients in it from 1864-1994 and then they closed is down. A lot of different history happened during that bit of time, you can find out any of that you want to know on any of tours. Everything from the history to the paranormal that has happened after.”

If you don’t happen to make it out to the first day of festivities there’s plenty of ways to reach out and get more information on the remaining fun

" You can go to the website transalleghanylunaticasylum.com or you can call the office at 304-269-5070″

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.