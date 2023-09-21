InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 9

A rare look at how the DEA combats the opioid crisis and fentanyl-laced drugs. Plus, a family says a patient was placed on "DNR" orders without them knowing.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: rare access inside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). See efforts to track down counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Plus, a family claims a patient died unnecessarily after being placed on a ‘do not resuscitate’ order without their knowledge. What our investigation revealed about dozens of other patients.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Businesses closing, opening, relocating, expanding at Meadowbrook Mall
Nicholas E. Littleton
UPDATE: Man who escaped from cruiser captured, troopers say
Uncle Kracker Headlines Harvest in the Wood Festival
UPDATE: Road reopens after apartment fire near Monongah Middle School
Casey Minor (10, left) celebrates a TD run vs Brooke - WDTV Sports
WVSSAC Week 4 Football Rankings revealed

Latest News

Governor appoints Hollis T. Lewis to West Virginia House
1 injured in Morgantown shooting, police searching for suspect
Salem Tigers Baseball getting ready for 2024 - WDTV Sports
Edge of Town Farmers Market prepares for fall
The Edge of Town Farmers Market in Bridgeport is in the fall spirit, and ready to welcome the...
Edge of Town Farmers Market prepares for fall