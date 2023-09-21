Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Casey Minor, QB/LB North Marion

RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - The Peoples Bank Player of the Week has been named - and Casey Minor, senior QB/MLB from North Marion is our winner!

Minor led the Huskies to a 35-6 rout over Brooke last week, moving the Huskies to a 3-0 record on the season and keeping North Marion on top of the Class AA Playoff Rankings.

Hear from Minor on his great start to the year in the video above.

