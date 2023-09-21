Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Casey Minor, QB/LB North Marion

Minor accounted for 5 TDs last week, Huskies now 3-0.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - The Peoples Bank Player of the Week has been named - and Casey Minor, senior QB/MLB from North Marion is our winner!

Minor led the Huskies to a 35-6 rout over Brooke last week, moving the Huskies to a 3-0 record on the season and keeping North Marion on top of the Class AA Playoff Rankings.

Hear from Minor on his great start to the year in the video above.

Casey Minor (10, left) celebrates a TD run vs Brooke - WDTV Sports
