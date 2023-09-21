Traffic on Tucker Co. road to switch to newly constructed portion

TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say traffic on a roadway in Tucker County will soon be switching to a newly constructed portion.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, there will be a permanent switch to divert traffic to the newly constructed portion of WV 72 at milepost 20.57.

Traffic will make the switch from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

Officials said work could continue on Monday, Sept. 25.

One lane will be closed, while one lane will experience intermittent closures for short periods of time, according to WVDOT officials.

An alternate route is Holly Meadows Rd.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.