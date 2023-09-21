Tropical Cyclone may brush WV with showers this weekend

It’ll be a cool and wet start to the official fall season!
By Kayla Smith
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Forecasting models have been in disagreement this week on how a coastal low-pressure system will develop and track this weekend, but it’s beginning to look like some light showers on the edge of the storm may inundate WV, particularly on Saturday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Businesses closing, opening, relocating, expanding at Meadowbrook Mall
Nicholas E. Littleton
UPDATE: Man who escaped from cruiser captured, troopers say
Uncle Kracker Headlines Harvest in the Wood Festival
Casey Minor (10, left) celebrates a TD run vs Brooke - WDTV Sports
WVSSAC Week 4 Football Rankings revealed
UPDATE: Road reopens after apartment fire near Monongah Middle School

Latest News

3-Day Planner for Clarksburg between today and Saturday, September 23, 2023.
Warm Thursday, then watching for rain this weekend
next 3 days
Potential for rain this weekend
Futurecast showing conditions at 4 PM, September 20, 2023.
Warm Wednesday, slight chance of rain this weekend
next 3 days
Dry through at least Friday; rain potential this weekend