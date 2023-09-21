Tropical Cyclone may brush WV with showers this weekend
It’ll be a cool and wet start to the official fall season!
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Forecasting models have been in disagreement this week on how a coastal low-pressure system will develop and track this weekend, but it’s beginning to look like some light showers on the edge of the storm may inundate WV, particularly on Saturday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
