Warm Thursday, then watching for rain this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be the warmest day of the week, and skies will be partly sunny. Then we’re watching for rain chances as we transition to fall this weekend. Find out the details in the video above!

A high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air across the eastern US today, as it moves into the northeastern US. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny, with a few scattered clouds in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be light, with highs in the upper-70s. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds and lows in the low-50s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with widespread clouds lifting in from the southeast. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-70s in some areas, around average for this time of year.

Over the weekend, a low-pressure system will lift up the eastern US, bringing heavy showers to some coastal areas in the Mid-Atlantic states. Leftover high pressure from today’s high-pressure system, plus another one from Canada, will likely be strong enough to keep the low-pressure system away from West Virginia. As a result, while a few rain showers may settle into the mountain counties, i.e. a chance of rain in those areas, most of North-Central West Virginia will only see cloudy skies. We’ll be watching carefully to see if rain chances spread into the lowlands. All the while, temperatures will only reach the low-70s, below average for late September. Then the system moves into the Atlantic by Monday, leaving partly sunny skies and highs in the low-70s towards the first half of next week. Towards the middle of next week, another system may bring rain chances into West Virginia. In short, today and tomorrow will be warm and sunny, and the first few days of fall will be cloudy and mild, with a chance of rain.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 81.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 53.

Friday: Sunny skies. East-northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 77.

Saturday: Cloudy skies, with a slight chance of an isolated shower. High: 66.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.