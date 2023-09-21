West Virginia University at Parkersburg adopts updated compensation structure policy

West Virginia University at Parkersburg is adopting changes to their compensation policy that will let new faculty members start at a higher salary in the future.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg is adopting changes to their compensation policy that will let new faculty members start at a higher salary in the future.

During their meeting on Sept. 19, WVUP’s Board of Governors approved a new policy change introduced by the college president and Executives President of Finance and Administration.

WVUP President Dr. Torie Jackson said the changes overall compensation policies that have been in place since 2015.

Jackson said the college’s old policy was to start new faculty in teaching positions at the lowest salary tier, regardless of experience.

Now, Jackson said the college will set starting pay at a level commensurate with candidates’ experience.

Jackson said existing faculty approve of the changes.

“Our faculty senate has been talking about it for a couple of months,” Jackson said. “We’ve given them drafts of the proposal that we had. And we’ve been able to see that maybe we needed to correct a few things along the way. And so, with our faculties input, I believe that we’ve created a policy that’s very good for them.”

Jackson said the policy changes will mean some existing faculty get raises.

She said she believes the new policy will make WVUP more competitive in hiring experienced faculty members.

The new policy goes into effect next month.

