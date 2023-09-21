West Virginia’s Suicide and Crisis Lifeline helping more in need

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Everyone has a role in suicide prevention.

That’s the message West Virginia’s Suicide and Crisis Lifeline wants everyone to know, but also remember that they’re there to help anyone in need.

Shift Manager Sharayah Jeffries said she and her team are available to help.

“Sometimes we just need that extra support, who doesn’t know who we are, and doesn’t judge us for what we’re going through,” she said.

September is Suicide Prevention Month.

Shiela Moran, director of marketing for First Choice Services, said everyone has a role in suicide prevention, and by calling 988, that can be the first step.

“Last year, we switched over to 988, which is a really big improvement,” she said. “And we got funding to have more staff, more training, more supervisors, more space. We were able to emphasize chat and text a lot more.”

Moran said since switching to the 988 number, they’ve gotten around 5,000 more calls in West Virginia.

“We might not know who you are or where you come from but we understand what it’s like to go through those struggles alone,” Jeffries said.

You can start a chat online, call, or text 988 to connect with an expert.

