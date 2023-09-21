When you can meet new coaches and players of WVU basketball this fall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Men’s and Women’s Basketball have both announced public events this fall, where fans can attend and meet the new teams and coaching staffs ahead of the regular season.

The men’s team will hold their event first. Dubbed “Mountaineer Madness”, this new tip-off event will be held on Friday, October 6, starting at 7 PM in the WVU Coliseum. Admission will be free, and the gates open at 6 PM to all fans.

Mountaineer Madness will feature a dunk contest, live interviews, autograph opportunities, and a 3-point contest.

The women’s team will hold their annual “Track or Treat” event later in the month on October 26th. This will also take place at the Coliseum, but will be done outdoors, between the Gold & Country Roads gates behind the Coliseum (near the track).

This event will feature lawn games, trick or treat opportunities for kids, along with autograph opportunities for kids.

Both teams are under new leadership this season - Mark Kellogg was hired to replace Dawn Plitzuweit in April, while Josh Eilert replaced Bob Huggins in June.

