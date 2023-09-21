WVDOH holding public meeting on Corridor H

File photo of a portion of Corridor H that is under construction
File photo of a portion of Corridor H that is under construction(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARDENSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Highways is holding a public meeting to discuss Corridor H in Hardy County on Thursday.

Officials say the public informational workshop will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the War Memorial Building, located at 190 Main St. in Wardensville.

The workshop involves a formal presentation with map and construction plans of the 6.8 mile section from the current terminus west of Wardensville to the Virginia state line.

The formal presentation is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will give the public an opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project.

Another portion of Corridor H has been involved in controversy this year.

The highway was slated to split the towns of Thomas and Davis in Tucker County, but thousands of people spoke out and signed petitions urging the DOH to move the proposed routing.

Earlier this year, the DOH shared designs for a by-pass designed to minimize the impact on Davis and Thomas, but no official changes to the project have been announced.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Businesses closing, opening, relocating, expanding at Meadowbrook Mall
Nicholas E. Littleton
UPDATE: Man who escaped from cruiser captured, troopers say
Uncle Kracker Headlines Harvest in the Wood Festival
UPDATE: Road reopens after apartment fire near Monongah Middle School
Casey Minor (10, left) celebrates a TD run vs Brooke - WDTV Sports
WVSSAC Week 4 Football Rankings revealed

Latest News

Hearsmania is back and better in Weston
Hearsmania is back and better in Weston
Traffic on Tucker Co. road to switch to newly constructed portion
Destination flight at NCWV Airport returning after hiatus
Tyreese Taylor
2nd man charged in planned Fairmont shooting