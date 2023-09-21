WVDOH holding public meeting on Corridor H

WARDENSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Highways is holding a public meeting to discuss Corridor H in Hardy County on Thursday.

Officials say the public informational workshop will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the War Memorial Building, located at 190 Main St. in Wardensville.

The workshop involves a formal presentation with map and construction plans of the 6.8 mile section from the current terminus west of Wardensville to the Virginia state line.

The formal presentation is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will give the public an opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project.

Another portion of Corridor H has been involved in controversy this year.

The highway was slated to split the towns of Thomas and Davis in Tucker County, but thousands of people spoke out and signed petitions urging the DOH to move the proposed routing.

Earlier this year, the DOH shared designs for a by-pass designed to minimize the impact on Davis and Thomas, but no official changes to the project have been announced.

