WVU to honor 2023 class this weekend before Texas Tech game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - This weekend, West Virginia University will induct 6 new members into the WVU Athletics Hall of Fame.

A ceremony will be held for the inductees at 1 PM on Saturday, Sept. 23rd. The ceremony will be held at the Indoor Practice Facility (adjacent to the stadium, south side, opposite the hospital) and will be free for the public to attend.

