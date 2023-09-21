WVU to honor 2023 class this weekend before Texas Tech game

6 inductees will have a ceremony at 1 PM.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - This weekend, West Virginia University will induct 6 new members into the WVU Athletics Hall of Fame.

A ceremony will be held for the inductees at 1 PM on Saturday, Sept. 23rd. The ceremony will be held at the Indoor Practice Facility (adjacent to the stadium, south side, opposite the hospital) and will be free for the public to attend.

