WVU proposing up to $800,000 in library staff cuts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University is continuing to make cuts across campus.

The university is potentially cutting up to $800,000 out of the library’s budget.

They were one of 20 Academic Support Services up for evaluation. That process began in May of this year.

Freshman English major Johanna Springstein says she’s worried about her academic future at WVU.

“It’s really scary because everything is kind of being taken from us especially since we’re out of state students; it’s like we come here specifically for our major and then we come here and then oh no this might be taken away from you -- like what do we do?” said Sprinstein.

These cuts would again be focusing on eliminating staff positions at these libraries -- much like the school has already seen with the cutting of 140 plus faculty positions. School officials say these cuts will help preserve the library’s material budget.

A public administration masters student, Batson Sheets recently saw his degree eliminated. Batson says he hopes these cuts won’t impact the schools ability to conduct research.

“I mean I just think cutting resources from the library that shouldn’t be minimized at all since we’re an R1 institution -- if we do not have adequate library resources how’re we supposed to be able to conduct R1 quality research?” said Sheets.

If the full $800,000 cut is realized it would mean a 5.8% reduction in the libraries overall budget.

Cuts to library staff will be finalized around mid December.

Another freshman English major Sydney Vincent says students across the university we’ll be feeling the impact of these cuts.

“All I have to really say is I hope they reconsider, I mean there are other things they can do to watch their money usage instead of making a bunch of people lose their jobs and making students lose priority education-wise,” said Vincent.

