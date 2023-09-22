Company extends ice cream recall for listeria concern

The Life Raft Treats recall includes the company's Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy flavors.
The Life Raft Treats recall includes the company's Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy flavors.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Life Raft Treats is recalling more of its ice cream products due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall includes the company’s Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy treats, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

Health officials say the recalled treats come in a variety of packages with a best by date of Aug. 28, 2024.

Listeria can cause serious medical issues in young kids, the elderly and pregnant women.

Healthy individuals typically suffer short-term symptoms such as fever, headache and upset stomachs.

No illnesses have been reported. The company says you can return the items for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denver Bennett
Escaped inmate taken into custody, woman arrested for assisting
Businesses closing, opening, relocating, expanding at Meadowbrook Mall
Tyreese Taylor
2nd man charged in planned Fairmont shooting
Uncle Kracker Headlines Harvest in the Wood Festival
Destination flight at NCWV Airport returning after hiatus

Latest News

A federal judge has ruled that a university in the Texas Panhandle did not violate the...
Federal judge rules Texas university that canceled drag show didn’t violate free speech rights
FILE - In this April 17, 2019, photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is...
Guantanamo judge rules 9/11 defendant unfit for trial after panel finds abuse rendered him psychotic
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at the Treehouse Pub & Eatery, Wednesday, Sept....
Judge peppers lawyers in prelude to trial of New York’s business fraud lawsuit against Trump
WVU Students enjoy an All-night type of Party
WVU Students enjoy an All-night type of Party
The first Brightline train to Miami for the debut of service from Orlando International Airport...
High-speed trains begin making trip between Orlando and Miami