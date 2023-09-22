Crystal Ann Hamrick, 46 of Bergoo, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 11, 2023 at her home. She was born October 15, 1976 in Webster Springs to the late Jerry Hamrick and Joyce Lynn Wyatt. She was a retired Registered Nurse who loved helping people out when she could. She loved her cats, she said they made her happy. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and neighbors and was a real people person. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father Chester Taylor and her grandmother Leo Wyatt. Crystal is survived by her son Jonathan Newsome; brother Shawn Sparks; and many extended family and friends to mourn her passing. Memorial Services to celebrate Crystal’s life will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Doy Carpenter officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of gathering one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Crystal’s family.

