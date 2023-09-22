Harrison County BOE Hosts Special Meeting to Discuss Possible Consolidation of Liberty High School

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

“Our teachers, these kids, this school cannot be absorbed, written off or forgotten, they helped my boys”. Says parent, Stephanie Monroe

It was a packed house and emotional evening at the Harrison County board of education discussing the possible consolidation of liberty High School.

Superindent of Harrison County schools, Dora Stutler spoke first at the meeting, suggesting that liberty and Robert Byrd High come together as one school.

“Robert Bryd has 1,262 capacity and the enrollment with the combined highschool would be 1,163.” Says Stutler

Faculty, students and parents voiced their concerns with this proposition.

Claiming that 1,00 students is too much for one school.

“Statistically speaking schools with over 1,000 students, see increases in violence, vandalism, and weapon incidents per the us department of education. I don’t want our students to go through this, teachers don’t want them to go through this, nor do their parents.” Says Kaitlyn Emberly, secretary at Liberty.

One student at Liberty high is afraid that it will be tougher to make sports teams because of the amount of students and fears that Byrd players will take priority.

“There cannot be 100 players on a football team, there cannot be 100 players on a soccer team, and we already know Byrd players will be favored.” Says Landon Schoonover , 11th grader at Liberty.

As for what will happen to the Liberty highschool building.

Superintendent Stutler says that Washington Irving middle school will combine with Mountaineer Middle and share that building.

“So with Washington Irving and mountaineer middle school and a combined middle school, the capacity would be at 76%. The enrollment would be about 893 to 900 students.” Says Stuler.

Something that current 7th grader at mountaineer middle, Noah Chipps says could interfere with learning.

Due to the amount of students in one school:

“More kids in the school its gonna be harder to learn because right now its less kids in classes but with like 20-30 kids in the classes its gonna be harder to learn.”

No official decision has been made on this consolidation but make sure to stay tuned as more information gets revealed.

