Hazelton Prison corrections officers protesting hiring practices

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Last week 5 Investigates brought you the story of inmates at Hazelton Prison sneaking in and out of the facility.

Now 5′s John Blashke has the story of the prisons union organizing a protest for change.

Picket signs waved all day long Friday -- dozens of Hazelton corrections officers are demanding change.

Members of the local 420 union representing the prison say the staffing shortage has gotten so bad officers have to work 16 hour shifts 4 to 5 days a week.

Union President Justin Tarovisky says the prison is currently short staffed by more than 80 corrections officers.

Tarovisky says the prison needs to be able to directly hire applicants to keep officers and community members safe.

“Officer works an 8 hour shift and he’s stuck working another 8 because there’s nobody there to relieve them and it’s also causing a lot of vacancies and when you have vacancies -- plain and simple the safety and security of the institution starts to drop,” said Tarovisky.

The grueling hours are taking a toll on the prison staffs wellbeing and many are feeling the impact at home.

Union Treasurer Kevin Seifert says he’s been hearing from fellow officers the toll the job takes on them and their families.

“It’s a big cost on their families, officers getting ultimatums from their spouses: come home more or you don’t have a home, marriages are dissolving, you won’t be able to see your kids, it’s been like that for months and months and months and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight,” said Seifert.

A study from the Department of Justice shows the suicide rate of corrections officers is at least 7 times higher than the national average.

Tarovisky says the job is already dangerous as it is and not having staff can make it dramatically worse.

Tarovisky says the union held a recruiting event where they took in 60 applicants, but he says the federal office in Grand Prairie, Texas that oversees these applications has been disqualifying applicants for superficial reasons.

“A lot of that common sense hiring has left this agency, they’re handcuffing these applicants that are applying and disqualifying them for simple errors and it’s not our staff that’s disqualifying them, we can’t even get them in the door to interview them because they’re being disqualified by people halfway across the country,” said Tarovisky.

There has only been 10 new hires this year despite the desperate need with some other prison staff members having to take on the duties of corrections officers.

The union president for the nations largest prison even made it to Hazelton’s picket line.

Joe Rojas of Coleman Prison in Florida says this staffing shortage is a national issue. He says bureaucrats overseeing the federal bureau of prisons are out of touch with what these facilities need.

“We’re brothers and sisters arm in arm what’s going on in Hazelton is going on in Coleman,” said Rojas. “We’re really at a breaking point like I said I’ve been in for 29 years I’ve seen the good, the bad, and the ugly -- this is really, really bad.”

5 news reached out to Hazelton Prison and the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Grand Prairie, TX, but no comment was returned as of this broadcast.

