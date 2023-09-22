NCWV to feel minimal impacts from Tropical Storm Ophelia

The mountains will see slightly more rainfall than the lowlands.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A tropical storm traveling up the East Coast will thicken cloud cover over NCWV tonight. Through Saturday, the storm will push just far enough inland to brush our area with a few light rain showers. Rainfall totals will be very low, but the extensive cloud cover will keep our temperatures a bit cooler. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

