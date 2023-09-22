Police investigating bomb threat at Preston County Courthouse

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a bomb threat at the Preston County Courthouse.

According to Preston County officials, the threat was sent directly to the Sheriff’s Department.

Details are extremely limited, but authorities say they’re investigating the incident.

Further information has not been released.

