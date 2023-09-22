Police investigating bomb threat at Preston County Courthouse

Authorities are investigating a bomb threat at the Preston County Courthouse.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a bomb threat at the Preston County Courthouse.

According to Preston County officials, the threat was sent directly to the Sheriff’s Department.

Details are extremely limited, but authorities say they’re investigating the incident.

Further information has not been released.

This was a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

