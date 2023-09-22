Starting the fall season with rain chances!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the workweek, and the summer season, with sunny skies and warm temperatures. Then the first weekend of fall will be cloudy, with rain showers pushing in at times. Find out the details in the video above!

The past few days were warm and sunny, and today will be no exception, with highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Winds will be light, and skies will be partly sunny, with increasing clouds from the south and east. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light northeasterly winds and lows in the low-50s. Then tomorrow, a low-pressure system, with tropical moisture, will lift up the east coast of the US, bringing heavy rain to coastal areas in the Mid-Atlantic states. Some of that rain will push into West Virginia, especially during the morning and afternoon hours. Since the rain is coming from the east, the mountain counties will see more rain than the lowlands. Rain chances will last until tomorrow night and early morning on Sunday, when the system pushes northeast of West Virginia and takes the rain with it. By that time, rainfall totals will be less than 0.25″ in the lowlands and up to 0.5″ in the mountains. So not much rain is expected. Besides the rain, skies will be cloudy, with highs in the mid-to-upper-60s both tomorrow and Sunday.

Thereafter, the system moves out into the Atlantic on Monday evening, leaving partly sunny skies and highs in the low-70s on that day. Then throughout the middle of next week, another low-pressure system will bring rain showers into West Virginia, so you may want an umbrella for the rest of next week. All the while, skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. In short, the first few days of fall, which starts tomorrow, will be cloudy and mild, with rain chances.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. East-northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 75.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. East-northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 54.

Saturday: Cloudy skies, with rain showers throughout the day. High: 64.

Sunday: Rain showers in the morning, then cloudy skies in the afternoon. High: 66.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.