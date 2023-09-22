Upshur County woman accused of aiding and abetting

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County woman was arrested after police say she helped hide an escaped inmate.

Officers went to a camper in Buckhannon on Thursday to check for Denver Bennett, an inmate who escaped from a work crew, according to a criminal complaint.

Beverly Beckner, 47, of Buckhannon, allowed officers to search her camper, telling them that nobody else was inside the residence, but she had two dogs.

Officers said they saw feet on the bed under bags and other random items.

According to a criminal complaint, the officer told the person to come out, but received no response. The officer then removed the bag and saw Bennett trying to hide.

Bennett was asked to come out a second time and was arrested.

Beckner has been charged with aiding and abetting. Bennett has been transported to the Mount Olive Correctional Center and will be arraigned in Randolph County on escape charges.

Beckner is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.