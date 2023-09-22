Webster County man arrested for wanton endangerment, shooting near buildings

CAMDEN-ON-GAULEY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been arrested for wanton endangerment and shooting near buildings after police say he fired two shots in the air after getting in a fight with his neighbors.

Authorities responded to a call of shots fired on Mill Fork Road in the Camden-on-Gauley area of Webster County around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say they arrived on scene and saw the suspect’s next door neighbors. They told police they got into a verbal argument with their neighbor, 46-year-old Roger Roberts.

After the argument, the neighbors told police Roberts grabbed a gun from inside his home and fired two shots in the air after they had already gone inside.

Court documents say police spoke to others in the neighborhood, who saw where Roberts shots fired from and heard the gun go off.

Roberts told police his neighbors had threatened him previously, then admitted to firing the gun, according to a criminal complaint.

He has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm and shooting across a road or near a building or crowd.

